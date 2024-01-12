Google Docs is getting a new sharing dropdown

With real-time collaboration being the main appeal of Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Google is making it a little bit faster to share documents.

“Share” today opens a pop-up that takes over the entire screen. Google is now integrating a dropdown menu into the button that will show you quick actions, like “pending access requests” and “Copy link.” Google will note who can open that link.

We’re adding a new feature that ensures a seamless sharing experience across Workspace

This is rolling out and will be available in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings for Workspace as well as personal accounts.

Meanwhile, Google Drive will let you “share timestamped links to specific parts of a video.” Companies and schools often upload videos meant for internal use to Drive over YouTube.

Open a video and pause to the time increment you want. The Share button in the top-right corner features a dropdown with a new “Copy link to this time” option. Available on the web, this is rolling out now to free and enterprise accounts.

Lastly on the sharing front, you can soon easily share files in Drive with Google Calendar meeting attendees. Open the Share menu (if you’re the file owner or editor) and enter the name of a Calendar event to select it. Then “confirm the correct list of meeting attendees are added > select the users’ access level > click Send.”

With this new feature, users can easily share files with meeting attendees before a meeting, ensuring everyone is prepared and able to collaborate on the same file.

