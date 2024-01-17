Android Auto getting AI summaries and more relevant replies, actions

Amidst the flurry of Galaxy S24 announcements, Google also announced a handful of new AI features for Android Auto.

As we previously spotted, Android Auto will “automatically summarize long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving.” Having one message read aloud is not very disruptive, but line-by-line speech-to-text can be overwhelming. AI summaries, which various Google products already offer, serve as the alternative here.

Meanwhile, Android Auto will “suggest relevant replies and actions that you can take without touching your phone.” These suggestions appear as part of incoming notifications. They include starting navigation to a location shared with you, sending your ETA, and quickly placing calls.

Google today also confirmed how “Android Auto will soon reflect the design elements, like your wallpaper and icons, of your Samsung Galaxy phone.” This theming has been rolling out in beta over the past few weeks and is meant to offer a “more seamless transition and consistent experience from your phone to your car.”

More on Android Auto: