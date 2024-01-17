 Skip to main content

Android Auto getting AI summaries and more relevant replies, actions

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 17 2024 - 10:15 am PT
4 Comments

Amidst the flurry of Galaxy S24 announcements, Google also announced a handful of new AI features for Android Auto.

As we previously spotted, Android Auto will “automatically summarize long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving.” Having one message read aloud is not very disruptive, but line-by-line speech-to-text can be overwhelming. AI summaries, which various Google products already offer, serve as the alternative here. 

Meanwhile, Android Auto will “suggest relevant replies and actions that you can take without touching your phone.” These suggestions appear as part of incoming notifications. They include starting navigation to a location shared with you, sending your ETA, and quickly placing calls. 

Google today also confirmed how “Android Auto will soon reflect the design elements, like your wallpaper and icons, of your Samsung Galaxy phone.” This theming has been rolling out in beta over the past few weeks and is meant to offer a “more seamless transition and consistent experience from your phone to your car.”

android auto phone wallpaper
android auto phone wallpaper
android auto phone wallpaper

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com