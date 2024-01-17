 Skip to main content

Google-Samsung partnership sees Gemini power Galaxy S24’s AI features

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 17 2024 - 10:01 am PT
AI features are a big part of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google’s Gemini models are directly powering many of the new capabilities.

A new Google Cloud and Samsung partnership gives S24 owners access to Gemini across various apps and services. Gemini Pro will power summarization features in Samsung Notes, Keyboard, and Voice Recorder.

For example, you can record a lecture using Voice Recorder and quickly get a summary of the most important parts of the lesson.

Meanwhile, Imagen 2‘s text-to-image diffusion is responsible for a Generative Edit feature in the S24’s Gallery app. This more or less looks and works like the Google Photos Magic Editor on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Gemini Pro (which powers Bard) works in the cloud, but the Galaxy S24 series will also be using Gemini Nano, Google’s most efficient model, for on-device features in Messages. (More on that here.) On the Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini Nano is behind Recorder’s Summarize capability and Gboard Smart Reply for WhatsApp.

Looking ahead, Google says Samsung is one of the first partners to test the most powerful Gemini Ultra model “before it is available broadly to developers and enterprise customers later this year.”

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s SVP of Platforms & Ecosystems, closed on the following note: “We look forward to working with Samsung to bring Gemini into even more product experiences for Galaxy users around the world.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 Gemini

