Galaxy S24 Ultra skipped Qi2, and now MagSafe cases seem to break the S Pen too

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series skipped support for the new Qi2 standard, and it seems you might run into issues using MagSafe-style cases on the Galaxy S24 Ultra as well, at least at launch.

As magnetic accessories using Apple’s MagSafe have become more popular, cases for Android phones that add that functionality have also risen in popularity. Generally speaking, these cases don’t come with any big compromises, but it seems there’s a problem with the Galaxy S24 Ultra using MagSafe-style cases.

Showcased in a video on Twitter/X by Brandon Lee (host of YouTube channel This Is Tech Today), the Galaxy S24 Ultra glitches out when a case with MagSafe magnets has an accessory attached. The case itself isn’t the problem, but when an accessory is attached, things start going wrong.

The problem is with the S Pen, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display not properly registering input from the stylus when a MagSafe accessory is attached. Importantly, this was not a problem with the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the same cases. Lee mentions that case manufacturers are apparently working to solve the problem, also pointing to an employee at Moment who mentions that the company is looking for a fix on its own cases.

✅CONFIRMED: The S-Pen ceases to work properly when MagSafe/Qi2 accessories are attached, like wallets, mounts, etc. https://t.co/OYnPMj6oSY pic.twitter.com/lPUD4qTldv — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) January 18, 2024

The root cause here is still unknown, but it certainly would be frustrating for Galaxy S24 Ultra owners. Hopefully, a solution can be found. And, more so, hopefully the Galaxy S25 series will just adopt Qi2 so this functionality is baked into the phone in the first place.

