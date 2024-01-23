Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 falls to $645 (Reg. $920), Galaxy S24 pre-order deals, more

All of today’s best deals come headlined by a steep discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 at $645. Dropping from its usual $920 price, today’s all-time low comes joined by ongoing Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. This 11-inch Android tablet with 256GB of storage now sells for $645. It’s down from $920, dropping by 30% to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The previous discount on this storage capacity was at $800, and now you can take another $155 off. And just to further drive home how good of a deal this is, the 128GB capacity sells for $699 on Amazon right now – so you’re getting double the storage for $54 less. We fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest addition to its lineup of tablets and just launched last fall. The new release comes centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. There’s plenty of modern features packed into the Android experience, like Wi-Fi 6E, as well as support for the included S Pen, an IP68 water-resistance rating, and an elevated 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals go live

Samsung this week is announcing a trio of new smartphones with the Galaxy S24 series. Each one upgrades the hardware from last year with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, improved displays, and better cameras. All of that is backed by some new AI tech that we detail over at in our launch coverage, making these the most capable handsets yet from the company. And of course for launch, you can now save when you pre-order with all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.

All three of the new Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra handsets are getting in on the savings with upgrades to double storage capacities at no extra cost – saving you up to $120. There’s varying trade-in credits across the board, with some bonus student deals tacked on for added measure. Everything will be available through the end of the month on January 30.

We break down all the details in our coverage right here.

Samsung’s 256GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD is now $28

We are now tracking the first deal of the year on Samsung 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card at $28. Carrying a regular price at $35, you can now score this one at 20% off the going rate for all of the gadgets you landed over the holidays last year. Today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low and last year’s Black Friday price to deliver the best we can find. The PRO Ultimate lineup is the fastest and latest in the Samsung stable of popular microSD solutions, delivering up to 200MB/s with Class 10, U3, and V30 speed and video ratings. You’ll also find wide compatibility with drones, gaming consoles, camera systems, and more, alongside Samsung’s 6-proof protection against the elements, magnetic environments, and drops, among other things. Hit up our hands-on review.

