 Skip to main content

Samsung unsurprisingly says One UI 6.1 is coming to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 23 2024 - 7:27 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy s22 ultra

Samsung’s next big update, One UI 6.1, is already confirmed to be coming to some of the company’s newest smartphones, but beyond that, things are mostly a mystery. However, Samsung is now saying that the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 series are next in line for the update.

One UI 6.1 is the software that’s available out of the box on the Galaxy S24 series. The update is still based on Android 14, but contains a lot of tweaks to performance, animations, some features, and also brings a lot of Samsung’s Galaxy AI features. During its Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung confirmed an initial list of devices set to be updated including the Galaxy S23 series and other 2023 releases.

But what’s next?

According to a moderator on Samsung’s forums, as highlighted by Tarun Vats on Twitter/X, One UI 6.1 will be heading to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series in the months to come. The update will come at least sometime after the month of February, but still in the first half of 2024.

Will these devices get the AI features that make up the bulk of the One UI 6.1 update? Given Samsung didn’t previously mention this, it’s probably safe to assume they won’t be updated with Galaxy AI.

Beyond that, Samsung’s plans are still largely unknown. However, generally speaking, Samsung’s “.1” updates come to whatever gets the main update that’s based on. So, if your Galaxy device has One UI 6.0, it will probably also get One UI 6.1 eventually.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S21

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.