Samsung unsurprisingly says One UI 6.1 is coming to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 too

Samsung’s next big update, One UI 6.1, is already confirmed to be coming to some of the company’s newest smartphones, but beyond that, things are mostly a mystery. However, Samsung is now saying that the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 series are next in line for the update.

One UI 6.1 is the software that’s available out of the box on the Galaxy S24 series. The update is still based on Android 14, but contains a lot of tweaks to performance, animations, some features, and also brings a lot of Samsung’s Galaxy AI features. During its Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung confirmed an initial list of devices set to be updated including the Galaxy S23 series and other 2023 releases.

But what’s next?

According to a moderator on Samsung’s forums, as highlighted by Tarun Vats on Twitter/X, One UI 6.1 will be heading to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series in the months to come. The update will come at least sometime after the month of February, but still in the first half of 2024.

Will these devices get the AI features that make up the bulk of the One UI 6.1 update? Given Samsung didn’t previously mention this, it’s probably safe to assume they won’t be updated with Galaxy AI.

Beyond that, Samsung’s plans are still largely unknown. However, generally speaking, Samsung’s “.1” updates come to whatever gets the main update that’s based on. So, if your Galaxy device has One UI 6.0, it will probably also get One UI 6.1 eventually.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram