Samsung has updated these devices to Android 14

Samsung has officially launched its Android 14 update, One UI 6, with new features, updated design, and more. Here’s everything that’s new, a list of Samsung Galaxy devices getting Android 14, and everything else you’ll need to know.

What’s new in Android 14 on Samsung Galaxy?

Android 14 is, in itself, a not-so-major update, but it does bring some key changes to the world’s most popular smartphone operating system. Those changes, which we’ve previously detailed, include additions such as support for UltraHDR, improvements to the share menu, lockscreen changes, official support for flash notifications, and more.

Many of the features new on Pixel phones, though, have been in place already on Samsung smartphones, such as the new lockscreens. So what’s new on Galaxy?

One UI 6 is Samsung’s latest Android skin, and built on top of Android 14 it brings some notable changes such as the new “Quick Panel” design for Quick Settings, an option to change the wallpaper based on the time of day or certain modes, expansions to the lockscreen customization options, a new camera widget, new weather widgets, as well as new emoji and a new default system font.

Samsung devices with Android 14 – The full list

On October 30, 2023, Samsung officially launched its Android 14 update to its current flagship phones, just 26 days after Google Pixel devices were updated. That’s six days after last year’s release, but much faster given Pixels were updated much earlier in 2022.

Here’s the full list of Samsung Galaxy devices that currently have Android 14.

This list will be continuously updated over the coming months with the latest additions marked in bold text. Check back regularly!

Galaxy S devices with Android 14

In October 2023, Samsung started pushing One UI 6 to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in select countries across the globe. This primarily started in Europe, but has since expanded globally including the United States. In mid-November, Samsung expanded the update to the Galaxy S22 series, as well as to the newly-released Galaxy S23 FE, but only on Exynos models, and the update has also shown up on Galaxy S21 devices.

Galaxy S23 – Available globally

– Available globally Galaxy S23+ – Available globally

– Available globally Galaxy S23 Ultra – Available globally

– Available globally Galaxy S23 FE – Exynos widely

– Exynos widely Galaxy S22 – Available globally

Galaxy S22+ – Available globally

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Available globally

Galaxy S21 – Available widely

Galaxy S21+ – Available widely

Galaxy S21 Ultra – Available widely

Galaxy S21 FE – Available widely

Galaxy Foldables with Android 14

On November 21, Samsung started rolling out Android 14 to its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and as of December it’s widely available. By the end of December 2023, Samsung has launched updates for Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 as well as Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4, which completes the company’s Android 14 rollout for foldables.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Available widely

– Available widely Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Available widely

– Available widely Galaxy Z Fold 4 – Available on US carriers, more

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Available on US carriers, more

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Available on US carriers, more

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Available on US carriers, more

Galaxy A and Galaxy M devices with Android 14

The first Galaxy A series device to get the One UI 6 update was the Galaxy A54, which picked up the update on AT&T in the US on November 21. A day later, the Galaxy A73 was updated in Iran, and the super-affordable Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A14 5G weren’t too far behind. Samsung has also since released Android 14 for the Galaxy A24 and Galaxy A53. The Galaxy A52s has also been updated in most regions including Europe and India, and towards the end of December, the Galaxy A52 has also been updated.

By January, we’ve seen further rollouts to more devices. The full list of Galaxy A series devices with Android 14 includes:

Galaxy A54 – Available widely

– Available widely Galaxy A53 – Available in UK, US, more

Galaxy A34 – Available in Europe

Galaxy A24 – Available in Middle East, North Africa

Galaxy A14 LTE – Available widely

Galaxy A14 5G – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy A73 – Available in Iran

Galaxy A33 – Available in India, Europe

– Available in India, Europe Galaxy A23 – Available in Europe

Galaxy A52s – Available in Europe, India

Galaxy A52 – Available in Europe, US, more

– Available in Europe, US, more Galaxy A72 – Available in Russia

Meanwhile, in Samsung’s Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M53 has been updated in Germany, while Galaxy M34 has been updated in India. The list below will be updated as more devices get updated.

Galaxy M53 – Available in Germany

Galaxy M54 – Available in Middle East

Galaxy M34 – Available in India

Galaxy Tablets with Android 14

On November 22, Samsung released its first Android 14 update for a tablet, with the Galaxy Tab S9 series now eligible to be updated in most countries, as is the Galaxy Tab S8 series in select regions.

In December, Samsung has also released the One UI 6 update for its newest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9+ FE, as well as expanding it to other regions on Tab S8.

Will my Galaxy device get Android 14?

Of course, not every Samsung smartphone or tablet will get Android 14. The update is being provided in line with Samsung’s current update policy. That means any flagship released since 2021 is eligible, as they all have at least four major Android OS updates. The 2020-released Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip/5G however, will not be updated as Samsung has confirmed following a slip-up on the company’s part.

Generally speaking, any Samsung smartphone or tablet released in the past two years will be updated to Android 14. For slightly older devices, the update will still be available, but only to the more expensive hardware such as the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Tab S lineups.

Samsung Android 14 update schedule

The state of Samsung’s official schedule for Android 14 and One UI 6 updates has been a little hit or miss, with one schedule being removed early on. But, in November, the company posted a pretty official-looking schedule to its Samsung Members app in some countries, which gives us a good idea of what to expect.

The list below is based on Samsung’s official Android 14 schedule, and we’re constantly updating it as new devices are updated.

If last year’s Android 13 update is anything to go by, Samsung will likely blow through its core lineup well before 2024 rings in.

October 2023

November 2023

December 2023

January 2024

Galaxy M13 – January 2

Galaxy A72 – January 5

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) – January 5

Galaxy A14 5G – January 11

Galaxy A23 5G – January 2024

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro – January 2024

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G – January 2024

Galaxy Tab S7 FE – January 2024

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – January 2024

February 2024

Galaxy Tab A8 – February 2024

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – February 2024

Galaxy A13 – February 2024

Galaxy A13 5G – February 2024

Galaxy A04s – February 2024

Galaxy M23 5G – February 2024

