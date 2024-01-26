Google Pixel devices lose Assistant microphone shortcut

In announcing that Assistant would lose 17 “underutilized” features, Google also said the Pixel Launcher microphone shortcut would be removed. Google is now rolling out this deprecation.

The multi-colored microphone icon next to Lens in the Search bar at the bottom of the Pixel Launcher will no longer open Google Assistant. Instead, it now activates “Voice Search.”

That legacy Google app experience will “trigger Search results in response to your queries.” Its most prominent addition as of late was Hum to Search.

But you’ll no longer be able to use the microphone icon in the Search bar to complete actions like “turn on the lights” or “send a message.”

The company said it wanted to provide a “more consistent experience within the Google app.”

On some of our Pixel devices today, tapping the voice mic opens a new prompt “Access to Google Assistant has moved.” You’re directed to use “Hey Google” or “press & hold the power button.”

Unmentioned is how you can swipe diagonally from the bottom-left/right corner of the screen. Google has repeatedly not offered that option. In favoring the power button, it might suggest that the gesture launch method is not long for this world.

Another consideration is how Circle to Search has a new long-press on the navigation bar or home button launch method. If 3-button navigation is set, users will lose the ability to open Assistant from anywhere with a tap.

If you want to launch Google Assistant by just pressing, you can place this icon on your homescreen.

Overall, this is a disruptive change that still doesn’t make sense and alters an ingrained user habit. I really don’t think many people use or expect Voice Search. One thing that could explain this change is if the microphone will one day open Bard.

