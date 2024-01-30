Google One is about to hit 100 million subscribers

During Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings call, Sundar Pichai announced that Google One is about to cross 100 million subscribers.

The CEO said Google One is “doing incredibly well with strong user growth.” Pichai highlighted how it “provides expanded storage, unlocks exclusive features in Google products, and allows [the company] to build a strong relationship with [its] most engaged users.”

The consumer-facing subscription today includes storage (100 GB, 200 GB, 2 TB, 5 TB, 10 TB, 20 TB, and 30 TB tiers are available), which can be shared with up to five other accounts. You also get more Google Photos editing features, Workspace premium, VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, 3-10% back on the Google Store, and additional customer support. In the US, pricing starts at $1.99 per month for 100 GB, while a popular 2 TB “Premium” plan is $99.99 annually.

According to Pichai, Google One is “about to cross 100 million subscribers.” Google is “going to bring in more AI features” and is looking “forward to more strong growth to come.”

One possible addition is Duet AI for Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Another candidate is Bard Advanced with Gemini Ultra.

More broadly, subscriptions are a $15 billion (annual) business for Google, with YouTube being the “key driver.” This includes YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV, with NFL Sunday Ticket being especially noteworthy.

