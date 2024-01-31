 Skip to main content

Google releases Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.2 just for Pixel 5a

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 31 2024 - 1:10 pm PT
Google Pixel 5a with 5G propped.

After releasing Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 last week, Google is rolling out Beta 3.2 to address issues on the Pixel 5a.

This is a “minor update to Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is exclusively for Pixel 5a.” It addresses how last week’s update “caused the device to boot slowly and the user interface to lag or freeze.” AP11.231215.010 remains on the January 2024 security patch level.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program and have a Pixel 5a device, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR2 Beta 3.2.

The Pixel 5a is the last phone that Google still updates to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon (765G) chip. Everything else is running Tensor.

Google will support the Pixel 5a until August 2024. It won’t see Android 15, but should see Android 14 QPR3.

Android 14 QPR2 should be just about done and might see a release as soon as February.

