Google Docs makes it easier to switch to Pageless mode

Back in 2022, Google Docs introduced a Pageless mode on the web, and switching to it is now easier than ever.

“Pages : Set up your Google Doc with pages and page breaks. In this setting, you can add elements like headers and footers, page numbers, and more. You can also adjust page settings, like page orientation and margin size.”

: Set up your Google Doc with pages and page breaks. In this setting, you can add elements like headers and footers, page numbers, and more. You can also adjust page settings, like page orientation and margin size.” “Pageless: Set up your Google Doc so that it continuously scrolls without page breaks. In this setting, images will adjust to your screen size, and you can create wide tables and view them by scrolling left and right. Line breaks for text will also adjust to your screen size, and as you zoom in and out.”

Previously, you set Pageless by opening the File menu in a document and going to Page setup. The new approach lets you go back-and-forth much faster.

Google has recently updated Docs so it’s now just Format > Switch to Pageless format. You can also quickly switch back to the Pages view from that menu in an approach that’s somewhat reminiscent of the mobile app’s “Print layout” toggle, though Google Docs for Android now defaults to paginated mode.

Meanwhile, Docs on the web has recently been advertising “Go pageless by default”: Save time formatting by making pageless your default for every new document. Change this any time by selecting Page setup in the File menu. “Set as default” can be found in the bottom-left corner.

