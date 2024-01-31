Samsung’s ‘entry-level’ Galaxy Z Fold 6 shows up alongside high-end model

It was reported earlier this month that Samsung is working on a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and new evidence now helps confirm that is indeed happening.

Rumors of a more affordable Samsung foldable have been circulating for years. In 2023, there were rumors of a “mid-range” device coming, which Samsung quickly shot down saying that a foldable “priced in the mid-range” wasn’t happening. That phrasing left just enough hope that there would still be a second model, though, and the evidence just continues to stack up.

As reported by WinFuture this week, Samsung has three codenames in play for its next set of foldable smartphones. “Q6” and “B6” directly follow up with the “Q5” and “B5” of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. So there’s very little chance those codenames are anything except the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Alongside those codenames is also “Q6A,” which points to a second variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That’s highly likely to be this more affordable version we’ve been hearing about, and the use of “A” in the codename only adds fuel to the fire given Samsung’s budget-conscious lineup is called “Galaxy A.”

There’s still plenty we don’t know about this “entry-level” version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including what it might be called or what might change about the device in terms of specs or the displays. But, either way, this would be the first big shakeup to Samsung’s foldable lineup yet, and personally, I’m excited to check it out.

