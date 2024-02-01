 Skip to main content

Quick Share lets you send to other devices directly from the Android sharing menu

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 1 2024
The transition of Nearby Share to Quick Share is officially underway, and it’s also bringing a nice upgrade that allows users to send files from their device to another directly from the sharing menu.

Google announced at CES last month that Nearby Share would merge with Samsung’s Quick Share, bringing a cross-device solution for all Android devices for sharing files and more across devices. Nearby Share, now Quick Share, is effectively Android’s version of Apple AirDrop.

With the new update to Quick Share, which is rolling out now, Google is also adding one new feature to Android devices. Now, you’ll be able to share directly to an available device from Android’s sharing menu, rather than opening the full Quick Share interface.

This was spotted by Android Police, where it was spotted on Pixel 7 Pro, PIxel 8 Pro, and a OnePlus 11.

The same functionality also exists within Samsung’s Quick Share app too (and it’s optional there). Your devices as well as other eligible sharing targets appear directly within the Android sharing menu, greatly speeding up the process of sharing. It’s a pretty straightforward feature addition, but you’ll need to get the Quick Share update first, which is still only starting to roll out to users.

