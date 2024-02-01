 Skip to main content

Google Translate redesigns Conversation mode with Material You flourishes

Feb 1 2024
Google Translate has rolled out a redesign of the Conversation experience that can “automatically detect and translate languages as you converse.” 

Version 8.0 of Google Translate introduces this new Conversation mode, which is visually modeled after the main homescreen. 

If Auto language detection is enabled, wherein Google will “auto-detect and translate what you say in both languages,” you just get one microphone button. (That star icon is like Duet AI’s.) When tapped it delightfully changes to a rotating Material You shape with an indicator at the bottom. You can also switch to a manual mode that animates the button splitting into two. (The reverse also happens.)

From the settings gear icon, you can adjust the text size — which features the new Material 3 slider design — and turn on/off Auto playback. You can also save the current transcript using the star icon.

Meanwhile, a chat bubble icon at the top will split the screen into two so that you can better share the phone. 

Old vs. new

It makes for a rather delightful translation experience. Google Translate is already one of the better Material You apps with its use of containers, Dynamic Color theming, and updated widgets. The only thing that makes it slightly out of compliance is the app icon. It’s specific to Android and not just the main logo placed on a white background, while the icon isn’t flat with some depth, shadows, and elevation.

