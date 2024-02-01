 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12 update adds ‘ProXDR’ to Google Photos and ‘Master Mode’ as devices ship

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 1 2024 - 3:35 pm PT
UltraHDR is a big new feature of the latest flagship Android phones, and with its first software update, the OnePlus 12 is adding its “ProXDR” to the Google Photos app.

“ProXDR” on the OnePlus 12 is the brand’s take on UltraHDR. When viewing UltraHDR content in compatible apps, you’ll get boosted brightness and colors, and it can look genuinely stunning in person.

The OnePlus 12’s first update enables that for Google Photos, so you can actually view your UltraHDR photos in the vibrant format.

This update, rolling out now to those who already have a OnePlus 12, weighs in at nearly 7GB and will be available to many as an out-of-the-box update when they first get the device. Also added is “Master Mode,” the new Hasselblad-backed version of a pro camera interface. Finally, there are also some minor fixes, including to NFC, Wi-Fi, and the fingerprint sensor – none of which I’ve had a problem with while using the device so far.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is in the process of actively shipping devices to customers. Early pre-orders should be arriving on doorsteps this week if they haven’t already. Technically, though, the device is still up for pre-order.

Our OnePlus 12 review is coming tomorrow!

