Verizon switching to Google’s Jibe for RCS on Android

Following AT&T and T-Mobile in 2023, Verizon is switching to Google’s Jibe platform for RCS on its Android phones.

The US carrier made the announcement today: “We’re leveling up our Android customers’ RCS messaging experience with Google’s Jibe platform and bringing RCS Business Messaging to help people connect with businesses in more meaningful ways.”

Verizon currently maintains its own Rich Communication Services backend/servers, or “Advanced Messaging.” Subscribers complain about this setup, with send/receive errors occurring from time to time. You can find who is providing your service from Google Messages > Settings > RCS chats at the very bottom.

Google offers “Jibe Cloud” to let carriers “easily launch and manage RCS services with Google-hosted infrastructure.” The other aspect is a “Jibe Hub” that allows interoperability between third-party RCS networks.

Another benefit is Rich Business Messaging (RBM) for use cases like airlines sending boarding passes in a text/chat. Google last I/O demoed being able to use Messages RCS to directly check-in and save Google Wallet passes.

This follows Verizon announcing in 2021 that it would set Google Messages as the default SMS/RCS app. At the time, it said that “Messages will work with Verizon’s network and RCS messaging service.”

Verizon today did not share any more details about when this would become available.