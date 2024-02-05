Pixel Watch February 2024 update rolling out

Google is rolling out the next Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the February 2024 security patch today. It’s coming at the same time as the phone updates earlier this morning.
The Pixel Watch is now on the “February 5, 2023” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240205.001 is the build number for all four models.
The Pixel Watch February 2023 update changelog just includes the monthly security patch.
Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.
