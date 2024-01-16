 Skip to main content

Fitbit and SoulCycle team up for discounted Pixel Watch 2, free classes

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 16 2024 - 6:00 am PT
1 Comment
fitbit soulc

After teasing the announcement recently, Google has today announced a new partnership with SoulCycle that will give Fitbit and Pixel Watch owners two free SoulCycle classes and more.

From January 22 through 28, existing Fitbit tracker/smartwatch or Pixel Watch (1 & 2) owners can score two complimentary SoulCycle classes by attending one. If you attend a class with your Fitbit device on, you’ll then get a pair of classes for free – one for you and one for a friend.

Google explains:

To encourage folks to put their best foot — er, pedal stroke — forward this year, we’ve joined forces with SoulCycle to charge up your New Year’s goals and help you stay encouraged with a workout buddy. If you wear a Fitbit device or Pixel Watch to a local SoulCycle studio during Fitbit & Friends Week from January 22-28, you’ll score two complimentary SoulCycle classes — one for you and one for a friend! Show up ready to ride with your smartwatch or tracker on Do Not Disturb or Bedtime Mode, then after class check your heart rate stats, Active Zone Minutes, and more in the Fitbit app.

After that, starting January 29 and through February 4, “Soul Surprise presented by Fitbit” classes will be held across all US SoulCycle studios where riders will be eligible to win a Fitbit Charge 6 for free. Arguably even better, though, is that all SoulCycle riders who attend a class during that week will be able to get $50 off the Pixel Watch 2 or Fitbit Charge 6 via the Google Store. And if you got a free class the week prior, you can use it during this week too!

More on Fitbit:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.