Fitbit and SoulCycle team up for discounted Pixel Watch 2, free classes

After teasing the announcement recently, Google has today announced a new partnership with SoulCycle that will give Fitbit and Pixel Watch owners two free SoulCycle classes and more.

From January 22 through 28, existing Fitbit tracker/smartwatch or Pixel Watch (1 & 2) owners can score two complimentary SoulCycle classes by attending one. If you attend a class with your Fitbit device on, you’ll then get a pair of classes for free – one for you and one for a friend.

Google explains:

To encourage folks to put their best foot — er, pedal stroke — forward this year, we’ve joined forces with SoulCycle to charge up your New Year’s goals and help you stay encouraged with a workout buddy. If you wear a Fitbit device or Pixel Watch to a local SoulCycle studio during Fitbit & Friends Week from January 22-28, you’ll score two complimentary SoulCycle classes — one for you and one for a friend! Show up ready to ride with your smartwatch or tracker on Do Not Disturb or Bedtime Mode, then after class check your heart rate stats, Active Zone Minutes, and more in the Fitbit app.

After that, starting January 29 and through February 4, “Soul Surprise presented by Fitbit” classes will be held across all US SoulCycle studios where riders will be eligible to win a Fitbit Charge 6 for free. Arguably even better, though, is that all SoulCycle riders who attend a class during that week will be able to get $50 off the Pixel Watch 2 or Fitbit Charge 6 via the Google Store. And if you got a free class the week prior, you can use it during this week too!

