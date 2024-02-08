Pixel 8 referral program offers $50 Google Store credit for both parties

The US Google Store currently has Black Friday/holiday-level discounts on the Pixel 8 and is now launching a referral program with a $50 coupon code.
It’s not as great as previous promotions, but $50 will definitely net you an accessory. If your code is used to purchase an unlocked/Fi Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or 7a, you and the buyer will get a $50 Google Store coupon code. This “referral code may be combined with other offers,” while boosted trade-ins are currently live.
- $125 off Pixel 7a: $374 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $200 off Pixel 8 Pro: $799 — Amazon — Best Buy
The Pixel Fold, which is currently $400 off (Amazon — Best Buy), is not eligible.
This referral code — like QDZ2SJQNLJ2RBEK5XRZOMS8 — is being sent out via email and has to be entered during checkout (as a promo code) by June 30, 2024. In four weeks “after Code user’s Pixel 7a, 8 or 8 Pro is shipped,” both parties will be emailed the $50 code. It must be redeemed by September 30, 2024.
For the Pixel 7 referral program in late 2022, it was $100 and could be shared 10 times. This promotion is “Limit 1 Referral code per Code giver and 1 Code user per Referral code.”
