Pixel 8 referral program offers $50 Google Store credit for both parties

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 8 2024 - 11:18 am PT
Pixel 8 referral program

The US Google Store currently has Black Friday/holiday-level discounts on the Pixel 8 and is now launching a referral program with a $50 coupon code.

It’s not as great as previous promotions, but $50 will definitely net you an accessory. If your code is used to purchase an unlocked/Fi Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or 7a, you and the buyer will get a $50 Google Store coupon code. This “referral code may be combined with other offers,” while boosted trade-ins are currently live. 

The Pixel Fold, which is currently $400 off (Amazon Best Buy), is not eligible.

This referral code — like QDZ2SJQNLJ2RBEK5XRZOMS8 — is being sent out via email and has to be entered during checkout (as a promo code) by June 30, 2024. In four weeks “after Code user’s Pixel 7a, 8 or 8 Pro is shipped,” both parties will be emailed the $50 code. It must be redeemed by September 30, 2024.

For the Pixel 7 referral program in late 2022, it was $100 and could be shared 10 times. This promotion is “Limit 1 Referral code per Code giver and 1 Code user per Referral code.” 

