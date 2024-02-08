Samsung managed to slip a more expensive Galaxy into 2023’s top 10 smartphones, still dominated by iPhones

For years now the top 10 smartphones of every year have been Apple’s iPhones with a couple of cheap Galaxy models slipped in. For 2023, though, the top 10 smartphones also included a slightly more expensive Galaxy devices.

Canalys recently posted the top 10 smartphones of 2023 by shipment volume, and the results are far from surprising. At the top of the list you’ll see the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15 Pro Max, shipping 34 million and 33 million units, respectively. Rounding out the top five are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 13.

Only in spot number six is where Android enters the conversation, with Samsung’s Galaxy A14 4G shipping 21 million units in 2023, the same number of iPhone 15 Pro’s that Apple shipped.

It’s the next device in line that’s interesting. The Galaxy A54 5G managed to land in spot number eight, with 20 million units shipped. That device retailed for $449, more than double the price of the Galaxy A14’s that join the A54 in this list of the top 10 smartphones in 2023. It’s also the first time in a while Samsung has managed to get a more pricey device into this list. In 2021, for example, Samsung had the most popular phone in the world with its Galaxy A12, but that device cost a mere $180. Samsung flagships have managed to get into the top 10 before when looking at the first half of a year, but they never hold those spots through the holidays.

