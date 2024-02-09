 Skip to main content

Google One crosses 100 million subscribers, focusing on AI Premium

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 9 2024 - 8:52 am PT
2 Comments
google one benefits cost

After teasing the milestone last week, Google One now has 100 million subscribers, with Sundar Pichai saying how the AI Premium Plan will drive future growth. 

Google One builds on the 15 GB of free storage that all users get for Gmail, Photos, etc. The “Basic” 100 GB plan costs $1.99 per month or $19.99 annually. You can share that pool with up to five users, more Google Photos editing features (like Magic Eraser), VPN by Google One, and dark web monitoring. A “Standard” 200 GB plan is $2.99/month or $29.99/year where the main addition is 3% back on Google Store purchases. 

The “Premium” tier starts at 2 TB for $9.99/month or $99.99/year with Google Workspace premium features (in Meet and Calendar) and 10% back from the Google Store. Then there’s 5 TB ($24.99/mo), 10 TB ($49.99/mo), 20 TB ($99.99/mo), and 30 TB ($149.99/mo). 

The new AI Premium tier is $19.99/month with access to Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Google Workspace, which includes Help me write (Gmail), organize (Slides), and visualize (Sheets). Those on 5+ TB tiers “currently have limited-time access to AI Premium features through July 31, 2024, at no extra cost.”

Google One AI Premium
Google One AI Premium
Google One AI Premium

Additionally, Google Fi Unlimited subscribers will soon be able to upgrade to AI Premium, which was not the case at launch yesterday. Those getting Google One via third-party integrated billing providers should also get that option down the road.

Pichai says Google is “looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan.” The Gemini features in Gmail, Docs, and Workspace are coming soon, with Duet AI first needing a rebrand. Google believes that the addition of AI features will help drive that future growth.

Google One’s 100 million subscribers milestone matches YouTube Music + Premium hitting the same mark at the start of this month.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google One

Google One

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com