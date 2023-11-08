Xiaomi makes it harder to unlock your bootloader, stops Android updates if you do

Xiaomi just launched its new “HyperOS” skin for Android devices, but in a bit of a twist of the knife to enthusiasts, the company is not only disabling the option to unlock the bootloader, but taking away system updates if you do.

“HyperOS” looks, on the surface, a lot like Xiaomi’s previous MIUI, but the company has now confirmed that the change comes with a policy update. With HyperOS, Xiaomi will now allow users to unlock the bootloader on their Android phones.

This, however, isn’t really a change, as Xiaomi has required users to apply to unlock their bootloader previously. In fact, back in 2016 Xiaomi retroactively locked bootloaders and introduced a waiting process for getting approval. As it stands today, Xiaomi users still need to use a Xiaomi tool and an account to get their bootloader unlocked.

Xiaomi explained to Android Authority that locking down the bootloader is meant to “protect” the device, and that users who are interested in unlocking their bootloader will need to apply for permission to do so.

To protect the device’s security, avoid data leakage, and provide users with a more secure and stable user experience, bootloader unlocking will be disabled by default on Xiaomi HyperOS.

While that seems similar, Xiaomi will apparently have higher requirements. It’s pointed out by Kacper Skrzypek, who translates MIUI for Polish users, that Xiaomi will require users in China to reach “level five” on the company’s forums to even apply to unlock your bootloader, limits the number of unlocks per year to three, and won’t allow users with non-China Xiaomi accounts to unlock their bootloaders, at least for now.

Xiaomi did mention to Android Authority that more details are coming for users outside of China.

But the big change here is that, now, Xiaomi will also stop providing Android updates for devices with an unlocked bootloader. Xiaomi confirmed that users with an unlocked bootloader will not receive “any” HyperOS updates while the device is unlocked, and this also applies when looking at an update from MIUI to HyperOS. It also applies to all devices outside of China, too.

Xiaomi says:

Previous operating systems, such as MIUI 14, still retain the ability to unlock, but users will no longer receive any Xiaomi HyperOS updates if they leave their devices in an unlocked state.

HyperOS has launched on the Xiaomi 14 series already, and will be expanding to the rest of the company’s Android lineup in the months to come. A recently leaked schedule proposes that the “first wave” will begin in Q1 of 2024.

