Fitbit app will show stats from Health Connect wearables, services

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 26 2024 - 12:00 am PT
Google is opening up the Fitbit app and will show stats from Health Connect services. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2024, this is being pitched as providing a “more complete picture of your health.” 

In the Today tab, Fitbit will show health stats that originate from non-Fitbit devices and services. Those cards — like Steps, Active Zone Minutes, and Exercise days — will be labeled by the heart-shaped Health Connect logo and appear alongside other first-party sources like a Pixel Watch or Fitbit tracker. 

From the You tab, a new “Records” section lets you see all “Health Connect Data” in a list: “These are the data types you allow Fitbit to read from Health Connect. Data in Health Connect may not match the metrics you see on your Fitbit devices.”

  • Fitbit Health Connect
Third-party services will be labeled and let you dive in to view using the familiar Fitbit interface. This is rolling out starting today.

Health Connect is part of Android 14 or a Play Store install on older devices. You have to set up the integration in those third-party Android apps first.

Google Fit previously served this role of showing data from various sources. That app has not been meaningfully updated in quite some time, and this big Fitbit addition somewhat obviates Fit.

