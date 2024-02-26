 Skip to main content

YouTube Music web app rolling out offline downloads support

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 26 2024 - 8:16 pm PT
Signs that the YouTube Music web app might support offline downloads emerged last week and the capability is now beginning to roll out for some users.

On the album/single page, you’ll get a familiar download button between “Save to library” and the three-dot overflow menu at the top. A “Downloading…” indicator will appear in the bottom-left corner to note progress. 

Afterwards, you’ll get a new Downloads tab on the Library page. Filters let you browse by Playlists, Podcasts, Songs, and Albums. Google will note when there’s “No internet connection” with a banner below the Now Playing bar. 

YouTube Music notes how “Downloads remain available as long as your device has an active internet connection at least once every 30 days.” This is a pretty standard restriction across streaming services.

This is a long time coming and will help address how YouTube Music doesn’t offer native desktop apps. On Chromebooks, you were able to download the YTM Android app as a workaround. 

There is so far one report of web downloads rolling out to a YouTube Music user. It hasn’t appeared on the accounts/devices we’ve checked.

Downloading songs will presumably require a YouTube Premium subscription, but it remains to be seen whether anyone can download podcasts. The equivalent youtube.com feature supports Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera.

