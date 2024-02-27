 Skip to main content

Gemini can now access and create Google Calendar events

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 27 2024 - 9:28 am PT
Following reminders last week, Gemini on Android can now access your Google Calendar events, as well as create new ones via voice command.

This was another big feature missing at launch that was on Google’s initial list of “things to fix ASAP.”

Commands like “show me my calendar” or “do I have any upcoming calendar events” will now work. That previously (we last checked on Friday) returned: “Unfortunately, I don’t have access to your calendar yet. I am still learning how to do that.”

Gemini is invoking Google Assistant to complete this request with events appearing inline and featuring a shortcut to open the full Calendar app. 

You can also say “add an event to my calendar” and be prompted to fill everything out by voice, or manually. Again, this really should have been available on day one and a basic capability of a phone assistant. Another capability I’m desperately waiting for is playing music, while people want to add items to their shopping list with Gemini.

We’re seeing Gemini Google Calendar support in the US today, but it might not be fully rolled out yet for all users. 

