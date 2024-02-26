 Skip to main content

Google Calendar for iPhone adds lockscreen widgets

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 26 2024 - 11:05 am PT
0 Comments

Google has updated its Calendar app on the iPhone and iPad with a trio of convenient lockscreen widgets. 

“What’s Next” to “View your upcoming events and tasks” is available in three configurations. There’s a circular widget that just notes the time and a 2×1 rectangular option that includes the duration and title. You can also see that information in the widget space that appears above the time. Tapping opens the event page in Calendar, while Google will note when there are “No events.”

On the iOS homescreen, Google Calendar already offers “What’s Next” in 1×1 and 2×1 confirmations, as well as a useful “What’s next with month view.”

Google Calendar lockscreen widgets
Google Calendar lockscreen widgets
Google Calendar lockscreen widgets
Google Calendar lockscreen widgets
Google Calendar lockscreen widgets
Google Calendar lockscreen widgets

This joins lockscreen widgets for the other Workspace apps on iOS, including Drive and Gmail. Other Google applications that support this feature include Chrome, Google Search, Maps, News, Translate, and YouTube Music. 

These lockscreen widgets are rolling out with version 24.7.0 of Google Calendar today, though we had to reboot our iPhone before it fully appeared. 

More on Google Calendar:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS
Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com