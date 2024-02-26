Google Calendar for iPhone adds lockscreen widgets

Google has updated its Calendar app on the iPhone and iPad with a trio of convenient lockscreen widgets.

“What’s Next” to “View your upcoming events and tasks” is available in three configurations. There’s a circular widget that just notes the time and a 2×1 rectangular option that includes the duration and title. You can also see that information in the widget space that appears above the time. Tapping opens the event page in Calendar, while Google will note when there are “No events.”

On the iOS homescreen, Google Calendar already offers “What’s Next” in 1×1 and 2×1 confirmations, as well as a useful “What’s next with month view.”

This joins lockscreen widgets for the other Workspace apps on iOS, including Drive and Gmail. Other Google applications that support this feature include Chrome, Google Search, Maps, News, Translate, and YouTube Music.

These lockscreen widgets are rolling out with version 24.7.0 of Google Calendar today, though we had to reboot our iPhone before it fully appeared.

