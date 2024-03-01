Google Store UK discounts Pixel 8 and 8 Pro by 15% in Spring sale

Google is offering a sizeable 15% discount the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as part of Spring sales on the UK storefront.

In years prior, Google has offered discounts shortly after the release of flagship Pixel models. Since the launch of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro back in October 2023, discounts have been fairly plentiful from cell carriers, brick-and-mortar stores, and even direct from the Google Store. Emails have been going out to those subscribed to Google Store alerts over the past 24-48 hours hinting that sales would be coming very soon.

For potential buyers in the United Kingdom, for the next 48 hours, Google is offering 15% off all store purchases with code “EARLYSPRINGDEALS” from March 1 to March 2, 2024. While it’s not explicit in any of the marketing material, March 1 is St. David’s Day in Wales which could account for this random flash sale.

Save 15% sitewide with code EARLYSPRINGDEALS at check-out. Exclusions apply.‡ Additional savings on selected products.§ Offer valid between 01.03.24 – 02.03.24.

With the 15% discount, the Pixel 8 Pro drops to £849.15, while the Pixel 8 comes in at £594.15. What’s worth noting is that this promo code also stacks with other purchases and even applies on top of previously discounted products. For instance, the Pixel 7a is currently on sale at £396, but drops to an enticing £328.65 when applying the promo code at checkout – as you can see below:

It is worth noting that other codes will not stack such as student discount or Blue Light discount. However, Google One subscribers are still eligible for up to 10% cashback at these reduced rates. For the eagle-eyed, you’ll be well aware that even with discounts the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have been available cheaper on other UK stores. That said, there is peace of mind when purchasing directly from Google UK.

More on Google Pixel: