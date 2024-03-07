 Skip to main content

Here’s why Windows 11 is ditching Android apps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 7 2024 - 7:45 am PT
WIndows 11 Android apps Amazon Store WSA

Microsoft this week announced, unexpectedly, that Windows 11 would drop its Subsystem for Android that allowed the OS to run Android apps. Now, we’re getting some insight as to why the decision was made.

Windows Subsystem for Android debuted in Windows 11 with the ability to not only run Android apps on your PC, but also to have access to the Amazon Appstore for downloading apps easily. It was a really neat idea, but one that definitely went underused given the inherent limitations of the Amazon Appstore.

As it turns out, it’s that lack of use that was the culprit for the feature’s death.

A Microsoft employee on Twitter/X this week offered some insight as to why Subsystem for Android is being shut down, and it seems like it was effectively a pile of reasons that kept making the whole situation hardware for Microsoft to continue.

The Windows Subsystem for Android is a part of the operating system, but it’s not completely free for Microsoft to run, as it required a dedicated support staff. As it turns out, the money for that staff came from the revenue generated with the Amazon Appstore. So the lack of apps in the store led to low use of the feature by users, which in turn led to minimal income for Microsoft and, now, the death of the feature.

The main reason I upgraded to windows 11 was for the android features. Unfortunately it never reached the full native Android potential (without modifications). So I've been waiting for nothing apparently.

In one post, it’s also revealed that Microsoft apparently wanted Google to bring apps to Windows at one point, which would have been a very different value proposition for users. But, alas, that didn’t happen.

Will Microsoft ever give this another shot? It doesn’t seem entirely off the table, but the odds are likely minimal at best. The functionality itself was handy, but if it’s not sustainable for Microsoft, it makes sense that it won’t continue on.

Windows Subsystem for Android shuts down in March 2025.

