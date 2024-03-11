Snapdragon set to debut new chipset or two in late March

Qualcomm is gearing up for a new Snapdragon chipset, which now comes with an announcement date of March 18.

It isn’t exactly clear what Qualcomm plans on announcing, but it’s expected the chipmaker will debut a new Snapdragon chipset or two. The company’s head of marketing has gone on socials teasing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but that’s set for October and aligns with the current release schedule.

The news comes via Qualcomm itself. A marketing image notes that a new flagship product is in the works (via GSMArena). With that, a date of March 18 is noted with a time of 14:30 in Beijing. The source indicates that we might see a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which takes on similar characteristics to the 8 Gen 3, though likely not as powerful.

It’s also rumored that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will make a debut at the event, though very little else is known about the SoC. The marketing image is conveniently quiet in terms of teaser imagery, so a lot of the promo leaves us in the dark.

Neither of these options will be as AI-heavy or well-equipped as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will likely be. Previous teasers indicate that the 8 Gen 4 will boast an Oryon CPU and an even more powerful NPU for AI performance. Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see what new Snapdragon chipsets Qualcomm announces on March 18.

