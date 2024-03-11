Xiaomi removing feature that lets users play YouTube videos in the background for free

Xiaomi is removing a feature in its latest updates that allowed users to play YouTube videos in the background without subscribing to Premium.

One of the biggest benefits of YouTube Premium since its inception has been the ability to play videos with the screen turned off. The app doesn’t allow this functionality without subscribing.

As spotted by Android Authority, Xiaomi announced last week that a feature simply titled “Play video sound with screen off” is being removed from all devices and all software versions. All devices running HyperOS, MIUI 14, MIUI 13, and MIUI 12 will remove the feature in updates that are rolling out now.

Why?

Xiaomi said that “compliance requirements” are to blame for the change, meaning Google (and probably other content distributors) pressured Xiaomi to remove the feature. Xiaomi explains:

Due to compliance requirements, we regret to inform you that we have removed the “Play video sound with screen off” function in the video toolbox feature and the “Turn off screen” function in the game toolbox feature through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

