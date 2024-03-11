 Skip to main content

Xiaomi removing feature that lets users play YouTube videos in the background for free

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 11 2024 - 8:47 am PT
0 Comments

Xiaomi is removing a feature in its latest updates that allowed users to play YouTube videos in the background without subscribing to Premium.

One of the biggest benefits of YouTube Premium since its inception has been the ability to play videos with the screen turned off. The app doesn’t allow this functionality without subscribing.

As spotted by Android Authority, Xiaomi announced last week that a feature simply titled “Play video sound with screen off” is being removed from all devices and all software versions. All devices running HyperOS, MIUI 14, MIUI 13, and MIUI 12 will remove the feature in updates that are rolling out now.

Why?

Xiaomi said that “compliance requirements” are to blame for the change, meaning Google (and probably other content distributors) pressured Xiaomi to remove the feature. Xiaomi explains:

Due to compliance requirements, we regret to inform you that we have removed the “Play video sound with screen off” function in the video toolbox feature and the “Turn off screen” function in the game toolbox feature through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

More on Xiaomi:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.