Pixel 8 Pro down to $199 for new Google Fi subscribers after bill credits 

In one of its deeper discounts, Google Fi is effectively offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $199 after monthly bill credits.

Those new to Google Fi — which includes “someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this promotion” — will get $800 worth of bill credits over 24 months. That will be applied every month to “data, calls, texts and device financing.”

To get this, you have to subscribe to the Unlimited Plus, which starts at $65 for one line. That plan recently reduced its free year of YouTube Premium promotion offer to six months. Other things to note include:

“If purchased with device financing, the device payments will be discounted via 24 monthly credits equaling $800 in total value.”

“If purchased without device financing, the full device price will be due at time of purchase and you will receive $800 back via 24 monthly credits.”

“If you cancel service at any time before the 24 months, you will forfeit all remaining monthly credits.”

“You must keep the device active until you receive a confirmation email notifying you that you’ve activated service on Fi, and that you’ll be getting monthly bill credits. After that, you can choose to move your Fi account to a different device and still continue to receive the promotional credit as long as your Fi account is kept active for the duration of the 24 month promotional term.”

At launch in October, Google Fi offered new subscribers $700 off the Pixel 8 Pro in a similar arrangement.

This is part of spring deals that Google Fi is offering until March 29. Existing subscribers can instantly get $400 off the Pixel 8 Pro, though this has been a recurring offer since the device’s launched.