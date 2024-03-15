What band are you using on Pixel Watch? [Poll]

Google’s Pixel Watch is a wonderful smartwatch, but arguably one of its biggest flaws is a proprietary watch band connection that’s heavily limited options. What band are you using on Pixel Watch?

When you buy the Pixel Watch, you get a sporty band made from fluorelastomer, a material that’s usually gentler on the skin and a bit more durable compared to the silicone used on many other bands. Beyond that, there’s a collection of official bands including leather, metal, and fabric.

But the unique connector used to attach bands to the Pixel Watch means that third-party options are generally limited. It’s not hard to find cheap silicone, fabric, or leather bands, but they’re often using plastic hardware to connect to the watch and have compromises.

Still, there’s not really a shortage of options, even if there’s a clear gap in the market right now.

Personally, I find myself constantly swapping between Google’s official Pixel Watch bands. My Pixel Watch 2 is usually adorned with one of the official Active bands (I’ve collected several colors over the past two years), as I find that the most comfortable for everyday wear. But if I’m headed somewhere with better dress, I’ll usually swap to the two-tone leather band or the thicker Crafted Leather. If I’m going to be out on the disc golf course all day in warm weather, I’ll usually grab the new Active Sport band for its lighter weight.

Through my whole collection, though, I’ve only got a single non-Google band. With the original Pixel Watch I picked up a fairly cheap leather/silicone hybrid band just because then, and still today, Google hasn’t offered a darker brown leather band (and it stopped selling the lighter-colored one). My problem with that band, though, is that the plastic connectors make a terrible sound when notifications vibrate the watch, and they feel just a bit too loose.

But what about you? What are you using with Pixel Watch? Vote in the poll below, and drop your favorite recommendation in the comments below.

Note: Our comments section will automatically block comments with links, but we’ll moderate and approve those as fast as possible.

More on Pixel Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram