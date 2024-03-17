 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR2 update breaks Pixel Launcher Search settings 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 17 2024 - 1:50 pm PT
1 Comment

A bug introduced with this month’s Android 14 QPR2 update breaks Pixel Launcher Search settings so that you cannot disable people/contact or Play Store results.

Long-pressing on the Pixel Launcher for Home settings > Search settings lets you customize what “Search results” appear:

  • People: Show suggestions from your contacts and more
  • Google Play Store: Show suggestions from the Google Play Store
Pixel Launcher Search settings
Pixel Launcher Search settings
Pixel Launcher Search settings
Pixel Launcher Search settings
Pixel Launcher Search settings
Pixel Launcher Search settings

For example, when typing a contact name, they will appear in the list of search results with their profile image. You can tap to see their full contact, go to their conversation in Google Messages, or place a phone call. Meanwhile, you can search for an uninstalled app’s name and get a shortcut to the Play Store listing. 

The Android 14 QPR2 March update breaks the settings so that you cannot disable those two result types. Even if you toggle them off, they will still appear in Pixel Launcher search.

This was not an issue on Android 14 QPR1, while the problem is also found on QPR2 Beta 2.

Some users don’t like how those options clutter their results. Hopefully, Google can fix this in time for the April security patch. 

More on Pixel Launcher:

Thanks, Ryan

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Pixel Launcher

Pixel Launcher

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com