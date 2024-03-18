You can soon play GOG games on Amazon Luna

PC gaming storefront GOG has announced a partnership with Amazon Luna, allowing supported games in your library to be played in the cloud.

GOG, short for Good Old Games, is a competitor to Steam operated by CD Projekt, and its core differentiator is its commitment to selling games not bogged down by DRM software. The platform also has a significant number of classic PC titles, allowing a new generation of gamers to access them.

In a new blog post, GOG has shared the details of a partnership with Amazon Luna, one which offers GOG customers even more freedom in how and where they play. In the near future, if you own a Luna-compatible game through GOG, you will be able to play it through Luna’s cloud streaming. No timeline was given for when the collaboration will fully launch.

The partnership opens compelling game ownership options to Amazon Luna players. At launch, Luna’s focus was on subscription “channels” that offered unlimited access to a collection of games for a monthly fee. This was later expanded in 2022 to allow games purchased through Ubisoft Connect to be freely played in the cloud.

By partnering with GOG, Amazon Luna will allow players to buy games directly from the GOG storefront. This should give players peace of mind that, should Amazon ever shut down Luna, their games will still be safely in their GOG libraries. By comparison, when Stadia shut down, Google issued refunds for all game purchases, leaving players to repurchase games on a different platform. Additionally, existing GOG players may be inclined to consider trying Amazon Luna, as there’s now no cost to enjoy some of their favorite games while on the go.

A key advantage that allows GOG to partner with Luna in a way it never could with Google Stadia is that games on Luna are still running on Windows under the hood. This allows for a much more minimal process to prepare the games for the platform compared to Stadia, which ran on Linux servers. GOG’s lack of DRM surely simplifies things further.

It’s notable, though, that GOG has chosen to partner with Amazon Luna for its first foray into cloud gaming, not GeForce Now. Nvidia’s cloud streaming platform also runs on Windows and exclusively plays games purchased or subscribed to via other clients like Steam, Xbox, and Epic Games Launcher. The difference may be that, unlike GeForce Now, Luna will gladly sell games from Ubisoft and GOG to its players.

Header image: GOG/Amazon