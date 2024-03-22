 Skip to main content

Android 15 DP2 lets you swipe to keep using apps on Pixel Fold outer display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 22 2024 - 2:30 pm PT
0 Comments

The Google Pixel Fold is picking up some new tricks with Android 15, with the second developer preview adding an option to continue running apps on the outer display when the device is closed.

In Android 15 DP2, Google has already made one big-screen enhancement in bringing back a persistent taskbar at the bottom of the display. Beyond that, the company is also adding a couple of foldable-specific improvements.

One of those is one we won’t see for a while, as Android 15 will allow apps to tell the OS if they can run on the outer display of a “flippable.”

The other is present on the Pixel Fold running Android 15 DP2. Google has added an option to allow apps to continue running on the outer display when the device is closed. This isn’t the default behavior, but a new settings menu allows users to select between “never” opening apps on the outer display – the current behavior –, “always” continuing the app on the outer display, or requiring a swipe up to keep the app running. The new settings were spotted by an Android Police tipster who installed the update.

This same functionality also exists on the OnePlus Open, and has also been present on past Oppo foldables.

While not everyone will find this useful, it’s great that Google is adding the option. Currently, it seems like this will be only in Android 15, as it hasn’t yet shown up in Android 14’s betas. That said, with Pixel Fold 2 on its way, it seems reasonable future Android 14 upgrades could deliver the functionality, and Google had briefly supported a similar version of this in QPR1.

More on Android 15:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold
Android 15

Android 15
Android 15 Developer Preview

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.