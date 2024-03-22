 Skip to main content

Beeper’s new Android app gets its first update – here’s the changelog

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 22 2024 - 1:29 pm PT
1 Comment

After the iMessage for Android dream was stomped into the ground, Beeper released a revamped Android app which is available now, and already getting its first update.

The new Beeper app for Android brings a complete redesign to the app which supports connecting various chat apps to bring them all into a single place. You can link Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and many others.

Currently, Beeper for Android is rolling out version 4.1.48. This is the first notable update to the revamped app, and it brings quite a few fixes and tweaks.

As detailed in a changelog shared through the “Beeper Updates” channel on Beeper’s desktop app, some key improvements and fixes include better power efficiency, higher video quality with uploads, properly showing when messages are being sent via RCS on Google Messages, and some crashing issues.

There’s also a fix specifically for sharing Wordle scores as, previously, some messages didn’t show all of the score’s content.

Improvements

  • Reduced power consumption
  • Better performance when opening rooms and sending messages
  • Doubled video quality when sending videos (2x higher bitrate)

Fixed an issue…

  • Some messages were ordered incorrectly and not shown
  • Failed sent messages were stuck to the bottom of a chat and couldn’t be deleted
  • Lots of crashes
  • Google Messages chats that upgraded from SMS to RCS would still show as SMS in composer
  • Message search results were not always being displayed (not tappable yet, that’s coming next)
  • Sticker picker crashed sometimes
  • Editing didn’t work for Instagram and Facebook Messenger messages
  • Mute/unmute toggle in chat info screen wasn’t hooked up
  • Pinned chats weren’t syncing properly, and couldn’t be removed
  • Crash when scanning QR code during login for verification
  • Chats could sometimes be in a state causing them to not load any messages
  • Some messages to not be decrypted
  • Sending to group chats failed with the experimental local Signal bridge
  • Shared Wordle scores didn’t show all message content

This update is rolling out now via the Play Store. Do keep in mind that, currently, the new Beeper app requires an invite.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Beeper

Beeper

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.