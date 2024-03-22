Beeper’s new Android app gets its first update – here’s the changelog

After the iMessage for Android dream was stomped into the ground, Beeper released a revamped Android app which is available now, and already getting its first update.
The new Beeper app for Android brings a complete redesign to the app which supports connecting various chat apps to bring them all into a single place. You can link Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and many others.
Currently, Beeper for Android is rolling out version 4.1.48. This is the first notable update to the revamped app, and it brings quite a few fixes and tweaks.
As detailed in a changelog shared through the “Beeper Updates” channel on Beeper’s desktop app, some key improvements and fixes include better power efficiency, higher video quality with uploads, properly showing when messages are being sent via RCS on Google Messages, and some crashing issues.
There’s also a fix specifically for sharing Wordle scores as, previously, some messages didn’t show all of the score’s content.
Improvements
- Reduced power consumption
- Better performance when opening rooms and sending messages
- Doubled video quality when sending videos (2x higher bitrate)
Fixed an issue…
- Some messages were ordered incorrectly and not shown
- Failed sent messages were stuck to the bottom of a chat and couldn’t be deleted
- Lots of crashes
- Google Messages chats that upgraded from SMS to RCS would still show as SMS in composer
- Message search results were not always being displayed (not tappable yet, that’s coming next)
- Sticker picker crashed sometimes
- Editing didn’t work for Instagram and Facebook Messenger messages
- Mute/unmute toggle in chat info screen wasn’t hooked up
- Pinned chats weren’t syncing properly, and couldn’t be removed
- Crash when scanning QR code during login for verification
- Chats could sometimes be in a state causing them to not load any messages
- Some messages to not be decrypted
- Sending to group chats failed with the experimental local Signal bridge
- Shared Wordle scores didn’t show all message content
This update is rolling out now via the Play Store. Do keep in mind that, currently, the new Beeper app requires an invite.
More on Android:
- Beeper launches redesigned Android app in beta with new features, but no iMessage
- Google Wallet requiring device unlocks for every tap to pay transaction
- Samsung has finally adopted Android’s Seamless Updates after nearly 8 years
Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments