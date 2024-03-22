Beeper’s new Android app gets its first update – here’s the changelog

After the iMessage for Android dream was stomped into the ground, Beeper released a revamped Android app which is available now, and already getting its first update.

The new Beeper app for Android brings a complete redesign to the app which supports connecting various chat apps to bring them all into a single place. You can link Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and many others.

Currently, Beeper for Android is rolling out version 4.1.48. This is the first notable update to the revamped app, and it brings quite a few fixes and tweaks.

As detailed in a changelog shared through the “Beeper Updates” channel on Beeper’s desktop app, some key improvements and fixes include better power efficiency, higher video quality with uploads, properly showing when messages are being sent via RCS on Google Messages, and some crashing issues.

There’s also a fix specifically for sharing Wordle scores as, previously, some messages didn’t show all of the score’s content.

Improvements Reduced power consumption

Better performance when opening rooms and sending messages

Doubled video quality when sending videos (2x higher bitrate) Fixed an issue… Some messages were ordered incorrectly and not shown

Failed sent messages were stuck to the bottom of a chat and couldn’t be deleted

Lots of crashes

Google Messages chats that upgraded from SMS to RCS would still show as SMS in composer

Message search results were not always being displayed (not tappable yet, that’s coming next)

Sticker picker crashed sometimes

Editing didn’t work for Instagram and Facebook Messenger messages

Mute/unmute toggle in chat info screen wasn’t hooked up

Pinned chats weren’t syncing properly, and couldn’t be removed

Crash when scanning QR code during login for verification

Chats could sometimes be in a state causing them to not load any messages

Some messages to not be decrypted

Sending to group chats failed with the experimental local Signal bridge

Shared Wordle scores didn’t show all message content

This update is rolling out now via the Play Store. Do keep in mind that, currently, the new Beeper app requires an invite.

