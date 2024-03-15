 Skip to main content

Google Photos adds screenshot & document labels with manual categorization

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 15 2024 - 11:35 am PT
Back in November, Google Photos introduced better document sorting and another update to the capability adds labels to screenshots, notes, etc., as well as a manual categorization option.

When opening a photo of a document in fullscreen, we’re seeing a label in the top-left corner underneath the back arrow. This is Google Photos explicitly telling you how it has labeled a document.

Tapping lets you “Change categories” or “View all documents.” The categorization options are:

  • Screenshots
  • Books & magazines
  • Event information
  • Identity
  • Notes
  • Payment methods
  • Receipts
  • Recipes & menus
  • Social
You can select and apply multiple categories per image. We’re seeing labels live in Google Photos for Android (6.74) and iOS (6.107.3) today. This option is not available on the web.

Last year, Google announced improved automatic document recognition and categorization using AI. This upgrade was announced alongside Photo Stacks, with a carousel of Documents found in the Search tab. 

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com