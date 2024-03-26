 Skip to main content

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and, somehow, a 5,700 mAh battery

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 26 2024 - 8:00 am PT
0 Comments

2024 foldable smartphones are starting off with a bang, as the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro not only brings Qualcomm’s latest chipset, but also a massive 5,700 mAh battery.

Vivo’s latest Android foldables come in two varieties. First, there’s the standard X Fold 3 which has a fairly tame package. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.53-inch outer display, 8.03-inch inner 120Hz display, and a mere 10.2mm profile when folded up. It also packs a 5,500 mAh battery in that size, which is impressive in itself. It also comes with a trio of 50MP cameras on the back.

But the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro really pushes the limits here.

The company’s flagship foldable has the same displays as the lesser model, but replaces the chip under the hood with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and it’s paired with a special imaging chip from Vivo. The cameras here include 50MP wide and ultrawide cameras, as well as a 64MP telephoto lens at 3x.

The battery is also upgraded to 5,700 mAh, which is well beyond what most regular smartphones can carry nowadays, so it’s even more impressive in a foldable. That extra battery does come with a thicker body, though, at 11.2mm folded. And it also does that while weighing much less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold at a mere 236g. It also features IPX8 water resistance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 3
Vivo X Fold 3
Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro are available for pre-order now in China starting at ¥6,999 for the 3’s 12GB/256GB variant. The Pro starts at ¥9,999 for 16GB/512GB. Both devices are available in black and white colors.

It’s unclear when the two foldables will make their way to global markets.

