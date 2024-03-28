Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ from $469, Google Nest Video Doorbell $130, Anker buds, more

New all-time lows on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets are headlining Thursday’s best deals. The savings start at $469 and come joined by Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell at $130. Plus, our favorite pair of budget-friendly earbuds in 2023 – Anker’s Liberty 4 NC Earbuds – are now down to one of the best prices ever at $75. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets drop to new Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $469. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $600 going rate down to a new all-time low. It’s a total of $131 off and an extra $52 under our previous mention from earlier in the year. Today’s offer is also the first time it has dropped under $500. The savings continue over to the 256GB model at $569, down from $700 and marking its own new all-time low. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its latest Android tablet that comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. That is packed into a 12.4-inch display that also works with a companion S Pen stylus. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Save $50 on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $130. This drops from $180 in order to save you $50. It’s an extra $20 under the last discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back at the very beginning of the year. During that limited-time January sale it was $10 less. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. This is a great way to upgrade your front door with some added protection to keep tabs on all of those upcoming package deliveries through 2024.

Anker’s Liberty 4 NC Earbuds were our budget pick of 2023

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Earbuds for $75 in all five colors. This is one of the first chances to save since debuting last summer. Today’s offer drops from $100 and saves you $25. It’s the second-best price yet at within $5 of our previous mention from all the way back on Black Friday. All these months later, these are still some of my favorite earbuds of the year, and we explore that a bit more in our hands-on review.

Saying that these are some of my favorite earbuds of 2023 is a bit of an undersell, as I officially decreed that the Liberty 4 NC buds were my favorite budget pick of the year. There are so many reasons for that, but the $100 MSRP was a great place to start. Now, you can drop the price even lower while bringing home the colorful and balanced earbuds for less. The bottom line here is that Anker’s latest don’t sound like a $100 pair of earbuds and punch way above their weight class. The EQ sounds great out of the box, but can also be adjusted from the app. There’s adaptive ANC that does a very thorough job of blocking out ambient noise – even in New York City – and the design gives you five different colors to choose from.

