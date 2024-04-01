ChaptGPT is now available to use without an account

ChatGPT has long been touted as one of the most advanced AI LLMs available, and now, it’s free to use without an account.

ChatGPT, to some extent, was free to begin with. In the past, you would create a free account that allowed you to save and share your chats with artificial intelligence models, which ranged from surprisingly helpful to humorous interactions.

Now, ChatGPT from OpenAI is available to use without an account, which means no information needs to be shared with the parent company if you don’t choose to (via TechCrunch). The downside is that users won’t be able to save chats, nor will they be able to share them. Other settings that accompany having an account are forfeit, leaving you to instanced interactions.

It’s worth noting that OpenAI will still allow account-free users to opt out of data gathering, found at the bottom of the page in the settings. The move is interesting, given chat data collection with all accounts is how ChatGPT is modeled – the program gleans and learns from people’s conversations with it.

ChatGPT will still offer registration for basic free accounts as well as a couple of paid tiers, which offer access to GPT-4 and DALL-E for image generation. Those tiers range from $20 to $25/month.

The LLM’s choice to offer free usage without an account will likely encourage more users to try the service out for themselves if they haven’t already. Even though they can opt out of data collection to improve the AI model, they most likely won’t, and ChatGPT may see a bump in quality as it moves on from GPT-4 and becomes more capable.

