Samsung confirms ‘new premium’ Galaxy Watch is coming following rumors of three models

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 30 2024 - 9:17 am PT
2 Comments

Rumors have been circulating regarding Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Galaxy Watches, and a new financial report indicates that the company plans to continue the pattern of releasing a “premium” model alongside similar counterparts.

There are a few things that we’ve seen regarding trustworthy rumors in reference to the Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to include three different models, with Samsung bringing an “FE” model along for the ride. That Fan Edition version will be more affordable but still bring the One UI Watch experience to users.

Another big suggestion is that the Galaxy Watch 7 will have a “Pro” model, similar to the existing 6 series. That Galaxy Watch 7 Pro will supposedly bring a near-600mAh battery, outperforming the lineups that have come before it.

In a financial report announcing Q1 2024 results, Samsung confirmed that a “new premium” model will be joining the Galaxy Watch 7 series. While the report didn’t specifically name the numerical release or provide any other information, it notes that the upgrades users have been calling for will be implemented in the more premium models. This likely refers the to Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

For smartwatches, the MX Business will strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models.

This reference comes after Samsung noted it has plans to increase sales through the expansion of Galaxy AI and even mentioned the upcoming Galaxy Ring. It would make sense that the Galaxy Watch 7 series will bring Galaxy AI features beyond what’s currently available – something for Samsung to leverage in the sale of new watches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Comments

