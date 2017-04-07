Did you decide to get the LG G6 over the Galaxy S8 (or some other upcoming device)? [Poll]

We published our full review of the LG G6 today and said that while it has fantastic hardware, the software experience knocks the phone down a peg (or two). With the phone going on sale this week, we want to know if you, decided to go ahead and purchase the LG G6 or wait for another device…

The LG G6 is familiar but also very different when compared to the company’s previous offerings. While the software experience looks almost identical to that found the LG V20, the LG G6 offers a brand new unibody design with gorilla glass covering the front and back of the smartphone as well as a brand new 18:9 aspect ratio display.

While the new hardware choices are premium and make the G6 stand out, the software experience feels like the same old thing from LG. As our Ben Schoon stated in his review, LG could always come back later and fix the software experience with updates similar to what Honor is doing with the 6X, but LG’s track record doesn’t exactly give us high hopes in that regard.

Did you purchase the LG G6 or is it just not the phone that you’re looking for? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!