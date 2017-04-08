Here are all of the best cases to go with your Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ pre-order

You might not be able to actually get your hands onto the Samsung Galaxy S8 until later this month, but that hasn’t stopped accessory makers from already releasing cases for it. So if you’re looking to pick up the Galaxy S8 or S8+, here’s a rundown of all of the best cases to go along with your new handset…

Samsung currently sells the most Android smartphones in the world, which means if you pick up the new Galaxy S8 you will have more than enough case choices to pick from. Depending on your style and desired level of protection, you should have at least one or two different cases to choose from that match your budget.

Below are just a handful of different Galaxy S8 and S8+ case choices from top accessory makers. If none of these fit your fancy, there are dozens of other options that can be found on Amazon, MobileFun, and other outlets.

Urban Armor Gear

UAG is currently offering three different case choices for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Each of these has an industrial look to them and all-around protection, without too much thickness. The Pathfinder and Plasma Series cases offer the classic case design shape that protects the back of the phone as well as adds a lip to the front of the display. The Metropolis Series is a wallet style case that adds a flap to cover the front of the phone.

Purchase the UAG Pathfinder Series case for $35 shipped.

Purchase the UAG Plasma Series case for $40 shipped.

Purchase the UAG Metropolis Series folio case for $40 shipped.

Caseology

Caseology takes the cake when it comes to offering multiple cases across a wide variety of designs — which makes it easier for consumers to find exactly what they’re looking for. Additionally, all of the company’s offerings are available for under $20 which makes them easier for everybody’s wallet.

Purchase the Caseology Parallax Series case for $19 shipped.

Purchase the Caseology Coastline Series case for $16 shipped.

Purchase the Caseology Vault I Series case for $15 shipped.

Purchase the Caseology Vault II Series case for $15 shipped.

Purchase the Caseology Legion Series case for $19 shipped.

Purchase the Caseology Fairmont Series case for $18 shipped.

Speck

Speck is offering several different case series’ that all share a premium look and feel. These cases tend to be slightly thicker but feature a higher level of protection. Speck’s cases tend to be a little more expensive, but many consider them worth the money for their higher quality.

Purchase the Speck Presidio case for $45 shipped.

Purchase the Speck Presidio Grip case for $45 shipped.

Purchase the Speck Presidio Clear case for $45 shipped.

OtterBox

OtterBox is one of the top options when it comes to extra protection. For $40 to $50, you are purchasing a case that offers more than all-around protection. These cases pretty much make your Samsung Galaxy S8 almost indestructible and far more resilient to drops and bumps.

Purchase the OtterBox Defender Series case for $50 shipped.

Purchase the OtterBox Commuter Series case for $40 shipped.

Purchase the OtterBox Symmetry Series case for $40 shipped.

Spigen

Spigen is also one of the most well-known case manufacturers, and for a good reason. The company offers high-quality cases for a more than reasonable price. If you’re thinking about picking up a case for your new Galaxy S8 or S8+ and you can’t find a case that you like from Spigen’s wide range of cases, then you probably won’t ever find one.

And if you watched the above video, you know that Spigen is offering more than just the below S8 and S8+ cases. If you would like to check out all of the cases, you can head on over to our article showcasing the entire Spigen collection.

Purchase the Spigen Neo Hybrid Series case for $16 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy Series case for $16 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Thin Fit Series case for $11 shipped.

Lifeproof

Finally, Lifeproof has announced that they will also be offering one of the company’s most loved cases for the S8 and S8+. The Frē case is one of the most expensive options on the market but it is well worth it for many. Not only are you getting drop protection, you’re also making your smartphone water and dust proof. The case does tend to be on the thicker side and takes away from the device’s design, but if you tend to be extra rough on your phone, Lifeproof is for you.

Purchase the Lifeproof FRĒ Series case for $90 shipped.

Kanex Screen Protector

Now that Samsung has pretty much made the entirety of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ out of glass, it is important to protect it from drops and scratches. One of the best options for protecting the front glass on top of the display is a tempered glass screen protector. The Kanex EdgeGlass screen protector is one of the first on the market with decent reviews and would be a good fit for your new smartphone.

Purchase the Kanex EdgeGlass tempered glass Screen Protector for $30 shipped.