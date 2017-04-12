Google’s WebVR now compatible with Cardboard, new experiments website [Video]

Back in June of 2016, it was revealed that Google was working on a way to make virtual reality accessible from every web browser, dubbed WebVR. Then, with the release of Chrome 56 Beta, Google started to allow developers to begin testing their WebVR projects on the web. Today, Google has published 12 WebVR experiments for users to test out not only with Daydream headsets but also those with Cardboard…

In the past, Google has said that if virtual reality is to thrive, it must be accessible to everyone. To do this, content needs to be easily attainable and any required hardware must be cheap enough for the common person to purchase. This is why Google created Cardboard. This platform was not only cheap to produce and purchase, but it also works with the smartphones in our pockets.

With WebVR, Google is building a platform for VR content to be available for all. Instead of requiring a separate app store and specialized hardware, all you need is a web browser. On the WebVR experiments website, Google is currently showcasing 12 different games and VR experiences for people to try out. Additionally, each listing has a link to the experiment’s source code so that other developers can see how everything works and then start building their own VR experiences.

If you would like to check out these new experiments, head on over to the WebVR website on your phone and strap on your Daydream or Cardboard headset. If you don’t have either of those, don’t worry because all of these experiments still work in 2D either on your smartphone or on your desktop. Support for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive is said to be coming soon.