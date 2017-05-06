How to take, locate, and share screenshots on the BlackBerry Keyone

One of the core functionalities of any smartphone, including the BlackBerry Keyone, is taking a screenshot. Thankfully, BlackBerry decided to stick with the normal Android method when taking a screenshot, using a combination of the power and volume buttons…
UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases
How to take a screenshot on the BlackBerry Keyone:
- Navigate to the screen which you wish to take a screenshot of.
- At the same time, press and hold down the Power button and Volume down button.
- Hold the buttons until there is a white flash on the screen. If you have sound turned on, there will also be a sound effect.
How to locate and share your screenshots:
- Directly after taking a screenshot, there will be a notification letting you know that a screenshot was captured.
- From this notification, you can either view the image, share it, or even delete it completely
- The screenshot itself will be stored in the Google Photos application.
- When viewing the image within the app, you can share the photo, edit it, view information about where it is located and when it was taken, and delete it.