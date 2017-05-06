How to take, locate, and share screenshots on the BlackBerry Keyone

May. 6th 2017

One of the core functionalities of any smartphone, including the BlackBerry Keyone, is taking a screenshot. Thankfully, BlackBerry decided to stick with the normal Android method when taking a screenshot, using a combination of the power and volume buttons…

How to take a screenshot on the BlackBerry Keyone:

  1. Navigate to the screen which you wish to take a screenshot of.
  2. At the same time, press and hold down the Power button and Volume down button.
  3. Hold the buttons until there is a white flash on the screen. If you have sound turned on, there will also be a sound effect.

How to locate and share your screenshots:

  1. Directly after taking a screenshot, there will be a notification letting you know that a screenshot was captured.
    1. From this notification, you can either view the image, share it, or even delete it completely
  2. The screenshot itself will be stored in the Google Photos application.
    1. When viewing the image within the app, you can share the photo, edit it, view information about where it is located and when it was taken, and delete it.

