Google Allo product lead says its web/desktop client is coming in a ‘few more weeks’

Google Allo’s long-awaited web client is going to be ready for primetime within a “few more weeks,” the Head of Product for Google Allo and Duo Amit Fulay said on Twitter.

Of the features users have requested in the months since the app’s launch last year are a desktop/web client, integration with the Google Duo video app, SMS fallback, the ability to backup and restore chats, and more. Many of these features have since been added, but the app’s desktop client is still to come.

Most recently, Google VP Nick Fox said back in mid-May that Allo’s web client is still ‘a month or two’ from release. He also shared an image showing an early build of the app being used internally. Now, Amit Fulay’s statement makes it clear that the feature’s launch is finally drawing nearer.

The tweet came in response to an Allo user asking when the web version will be out. Fulay says that the team is “on it”:

On it … few more weeks — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) July 8, 2017

In a teardown of Google Allo 9.0, we learned that the feature will likely work very similarly to WhatsApp when it launches in the coming weeks. The app has evidence that users will need to pair their devices to the web client by scanning a QR Code or by entering a text code.

Allo, the Mountain View company’s latest consumer messaging offering, launched publicly in September 2016, notably lacking many features that users considered essential. Despite that, however, the client passed 5 million downloads before the end of that month.