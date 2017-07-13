Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth streaming won’t work on Nexus 5X and 6P, Google confirms

As we mentioned back in March, the forthcoming major release of Android (that being O, or 8.0) is bringing support for Qualcomm’s aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth streaming protocols. It’s still not clear exactly which devices will be supporting the feature, but now we have a couple (made by Google, no less) that are confirmed to be missing out: Nexus 5X and 6P…

As Android Police spotted over on the Android Issue Tracker, a Googler has confirmed that support for aptX and aptX HD will not be coming to Nexus 5X and 6P. The response came in response to a “bug” report saying that the feature wasn’t working.

Status: Won’t Fix (Intended Behavior) Unfortunately support for aptX and aptX HD are not supported on Nexus 6p and Nexus 5X – only on newer devices.

It’s not clear at this point why the devices are being excluded. It could be that they just don’t have the correct hardware, or Google could have simply decided that it wasn’t worth the effort required to add the feature to the now almost-two-year-old phones. Either way, it seems Google has made up its mind on this one.

It’s definitely annoying to see new software features not make it to older devices, but it’s not exactly unheard of when it comes to Google’s Nexus and Pixel hardware. And who knows? Maybe aptX will eventually come around. For one example, the Pixel brought fingerprint sensor gestures that only came to Nexus devices months later.

