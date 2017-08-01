Moto G5S Plus: Heading to the U.S. this fall with dual 13MP cameras, 5.5-inch screen, and higher price

Ever since this past May, we’ve been hearing murmurings of an upcoming Moto G5S Plus that would improve upon Motorola’s awesome budget offering, the G5 Plus. Motorola officially unveiled the G5S Plus today, and while there’s nothing here that’s all that surprising, the device still looks quite solid.

Where the G5 Plus uses a mix of both metal and plastic for its construction, the G5S Plus is made entirely out of an all-metal design. The main appearance of the phone still looks very similar to the regular G5 Plus, but the S variant should feel considerably more sturdy in the hand. The screen resolution for the G5S Plus is the same as the G5 Plus at 1920 x 1080, but the size of that screen has been increased from 5.2-inches up to 5.5-inches.

The G5S Plus is still using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, but RAM options have been slightly improved with the choice between 3GB and 4GB versus 2GB and 4GB.

Without a doubt, the biggest upgrade on the G5S Plus is its dual-camera setup. Like previous rumors suggested, the G5S Plus uses two 13MP sensors with an f/2.0 aperture. To make full use of the dual-lenses, Motorola is adding a new Selective Focus mode to the camera app that allows you to pull off portrait shots with a blurred-out background for more professional-looking photos.

Other specifications for the G5S Plus include a 3,000 mAh battery, front-facing fingerprint scanner, 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage, and the choice to use the phone on both GSM and CDMA carriers.

The Moto G5S Plus will be launching in the United States later this fall, and while U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced yet, the European model will have a starting price of 299 EUR ($353.24 USD).

