Is the ZenFone AR enough to actually interest you in Tango? [Poll]

Tango is Google’s first step into augmented reality which uses highly sensitive cameras and sensors to scan its surroundings. The latest Tango-enabled device is the Asus ZenFone AR which is meant to get the AR platform into more consumer hands. Unfortunately, our review of the handset finds that it likely has more flaws than anything else for most people, especially with a $600+ price tag.

Does the ZenFone AR offer enough to get you to use Tango or are you more interested in using other mobile AR technologies?

The first consumer Tango smartphone, the Lenovo Phab2 Pro, was released last fall and it too fell short of expectations. Just like the ZenFone AR, it didn’t have the cleanest Android skin and failed to perform well with day-to-day tasks.

As Hayato wrote earlier:

Overall, the ZenFone AR feels just as incomplete as Tango itself. It has the potential to be a great phone, but at every turn it’s missing a hardware feature or desperately in need of new software. The ZenFone AR is a big step forward for Tango, but that really needs to be your top priority for this phone to be worth recommending.

So, is the ZenFone AR enough to get you to use Tango? Do you consider AR a worthwhile feature when buying a smartphone? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

