Android Pay and Samsung Pay cardless withdrawals now available at 5,000+ Wells Fargo ATMs

Wells Fargo promised cardless ATM withdrawals using Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay back in March, and has today announced that the facility is available at more than 5,000 machines across the USA.

A customer can initiate an ATM transaction by signing into leading mobile wallet features, such as Wells Fargo Wallet for Android, Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay, found on mobile phones. They simply hold their phone or wearable device with mobile payment functionality near an NFC-enabled ATM terminal. Wells Fargo ATMs enabled for this feature will display a “contactless symbol” decal on the front of the ATM.

Weirdly, however, you’ll use your ATM PIN rather than fingerprint to authenticate …

The customer will then input their Wells Fargo Debit or EasyPay Card Personal Identification Number (PIN) and complete their transaction.

The bank began offering a clunky first step in cardless ATM usage back in March, and amazingly says that this notched up almost 3M transactions.

“This spring’s launch of one-time access code technology at all Wells Fargo ATMs has resulted in nearly three million card-free ATM access code transactions. Card-free ATM use will take another leap as we introduce NFC functionality,” said Jonathan Velline, head of Strategy and Administration for Community Bank. “The NFC functionality is a second form of card-free access and is an extension of our promise to reach our customers wherever they are and provide value using the mobile option with which they are so comfortable.”

Wells Fargo says that its remaining 8,000 ATMs will be upgraded with contactless technology by sometime in 2019. Until then, you’ll just need to look out for the contactless logo to tell which machines support it.

